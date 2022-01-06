Arjuna Capital Purchases 10,782 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

CVS stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 107,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,922. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $105.44. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

