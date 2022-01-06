Arjuna Capital Buys 773 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90,933.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.89.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.25. 13,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.81.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

