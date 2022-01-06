Arjuna Capital Buys 1,153 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock worth $2,645,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. 170,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

