Arjuna Capital Acquires 1,871 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.49. 6,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

