Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.43

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.43 and last traded at C$6.42, with a volume of 45954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.11. The firm has a market cap of C$626.25 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

Arizona Metals Company Profile (CVE:AMC)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

