Arion Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,589.85 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $52,589.85 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00060853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.26 or 0.07862896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00076069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,952.21 or 0.99882513 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007895 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,286,774 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

