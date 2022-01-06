Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Up 6.9%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.44. 7,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 557,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

ARHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Arhaus alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00.

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.