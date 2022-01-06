Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives $4.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

