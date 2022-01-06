Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARBK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.