Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

ACRE has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 803,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after buying an additional 616,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,413,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

