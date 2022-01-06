Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) PT Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 44.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE ARCH traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $91.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.95. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

