Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.15 and last traded at $46.90. Approximately 4,334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.