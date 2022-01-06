Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aravive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million.

ARAV stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Aravive has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 204.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 7.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.