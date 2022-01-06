Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.92 billion and the lowest is $3.57 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,746,000 after purchasing an additional 312,838 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Aramark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,505,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Aramark by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares during the period.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.77. 21,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

