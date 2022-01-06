Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Up 192.3% in December

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Aqua Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

