Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Up 192.3% in December

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Aqua Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
About Aqua Power Systems
