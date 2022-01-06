Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.51. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erich Platzer bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 316,465 shares of company stock worth $395,926. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth $477,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 119.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 377,238 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 77.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 260,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 113,456 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

