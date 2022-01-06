Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ APRE opened at $2.89 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

