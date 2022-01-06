Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,008 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

