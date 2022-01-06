Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,451,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 861.9% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 353,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 316,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.15. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.