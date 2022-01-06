Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.75. Apple reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $172.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,396,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.15. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

