Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.20% of Anthem worth $180,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anthem by 34.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Anthem by 17.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $461.90 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $432.28 and its 200-day moving average is $400.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

