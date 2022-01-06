Anpario (LON:ANP) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.78) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of ANP opened at GBX 615.60 ($8.30) on Thursday. Anpario has a 12-month low of GBX 480 ($6.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.60 ($9.83). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 613.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 647.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.05 million and a PE ratio of 32.40.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

