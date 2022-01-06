Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in December

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.