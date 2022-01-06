Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,230 Average Target Price from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,230 ($43.53).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.25) to GBX 3,700 ($49.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($40.56) to GBX 2,960 ($39.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,210 ($43.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($37.73) to GBX 2,600 ($35.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($48.51) to GBX 3,400 ($45.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

AAL opened at GBX 3,168 ($42.69) on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,321 ($31.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,509 ($47.28). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,880.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,930.07.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.04) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,236.99). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

