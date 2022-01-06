AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Down to $27.74

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.74, but opened at $24.17. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 2,810 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

