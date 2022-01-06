Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Shares Up 0.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.95. 59,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 67,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,072,000.

