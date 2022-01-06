Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

