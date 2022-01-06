Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANDHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

