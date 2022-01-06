Analyzing Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) & Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -71.13% -57.87% Gritstone bio -155.88% -38.51% -30.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and Gritstone bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 11 0 3.00 Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $45.18, suggesting a potential upside of 313.75%. Gritstone bio has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 231.85%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Gritstone bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$60.01 million N/A N/A Gritstone bio $4.04 million 113.26 -$105.31 million ($1.28) -5.26

Taysha Gene Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone bio.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Gritstone bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

