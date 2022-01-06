Analyzing Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nerdwallet and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nerdwallet
|0
|1
|8
|0
|2.89
|LegalZoom.com
|0
|5
|5
|0
|2.50
Insider & Institutional Ownership
40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Nerdwallet and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nerdwallet
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LegalZoom.com
|-14.13%
|N/A
|-22.16%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Nerdwallet and LegalZoom.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nerdwallet
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LegalZoom.com
|$470.64 million
|6.23
|$9.90 million
|N/A
|N/A
LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdwallet.
Summary
Nerdwallet beats LegalZoom.com on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Nerdwallet
NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.
