Analysts Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target at $54.50

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th.
In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WSFS stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.08.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.11%.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
