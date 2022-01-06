Analysts Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target at $54.50

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after buying an additional 67,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,571,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after buying an additional 175,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,336,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.