Analysts Set Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Target Price at €104.91

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($119.32).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EPA:SAN traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €88.27 ($100.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.56. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

