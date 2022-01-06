Analysts Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT at 19.43

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 19.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

OTLY traded up 0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting 8.34. The company had a trading volume of 80,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,382. Oatly Group has a one year low of 7.46 and a one year high of 29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is 15.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

