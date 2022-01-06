Analysts Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) PT at $68.13

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lemonade by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,511,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lemonade by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.12. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

