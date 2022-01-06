Analysts Set Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Target Price at $10.30

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 0.89.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
