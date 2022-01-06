Analysts Set Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Target Price at $10.30

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

