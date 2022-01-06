Analysts Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Target Price at $58.50

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $617,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,929 shares of company stock valued at $15,072,265. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Calix by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calix by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.86. 30,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,943. Calix has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

