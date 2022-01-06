Analysts Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Target Price at $165.57

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.