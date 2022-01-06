Analysts Issue Forecasts for Warner Music Group Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

WMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of WMG opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at $2,758,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at $7,928,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 556,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after buying an additional 196,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

