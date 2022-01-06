Analysts Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce sales of $85.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.90 million and the highest is $85.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $77.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $330.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $330.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $371.00 million, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $383.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TRHC. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of TRHC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. 284,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,255. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $384.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $34,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,682 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

