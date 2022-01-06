Analysts Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.99 Million

Analysts predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will report sales of $182.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year sales of $699.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $702.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $743.83 million, with estimates ranging from $716.58 million to $784.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

SkillSoft stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. SkillSoft has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in SkillSoft by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 845,329 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth $4,186,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth $1,970,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at about $12,039,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkillSoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.