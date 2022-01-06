Analysts Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.55 Million

Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report sales of $451.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.65 million and the highest is $499.08 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $430.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. 2,143,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,233. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

