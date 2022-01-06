Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). MediWound posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. MediWound has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $78.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.