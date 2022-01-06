Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.