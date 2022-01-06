Analysts Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report $61.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $239.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $241.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $254.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $264.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. 13,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $787.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after buying an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $4,529,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

