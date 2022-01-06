Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post $353.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.57 million. Exelixis posted sales of $270.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 2,727,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock worth $3,491,324 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

