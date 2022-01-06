Analysts Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $7.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $42.45. 20,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,978. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. ABM Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.