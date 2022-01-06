Analysts Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.61 Million

Analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to announce sales of $732.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700.00 million and the highest is $765.21 million. SkyWest reported sales of $589.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 437.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 28.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 266,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,192. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

