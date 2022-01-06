Analysts Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce $598.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $594.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $605.64 million. Redfin reported sales of $244.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Redfin stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,314 shares of company stock worth $6,841,546 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

