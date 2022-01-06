Analysts Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

MCFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.81. 908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $526.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

