Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Bentley Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

Shares of BSY opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 133.55, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.41. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.